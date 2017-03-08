The Impending Collapse of Capitalism

Capitalism is dying. I know that is hard to believe, but just look around you to see that it is a diseased idea in the first place. Gather as much wealth as you can at the expense of your fellow man. As that wealth is becoming more concentrated in the hands of a few, the only way to keep the Market open is by printing more "wealth".

The very things that creates more wealth are the things that will kill it ultimately. Fewer employees being paid lower wages creates more wealth in the pockets of the wealthy. This is being accomplished through the automation of our Society. Just as demands for higher wages resulted in kiosks for ordering being placed in fast food chains and robots being placed on assembly lines, so too will we see the increase of automation further depressing the need for actual human labor more and more. In the mean time, the population continues to expand so that there are more and more people every day without any means of support other than what subsidies they are getting from the Government. This Government is being supported mainly by taxation on income. When there are fewer incomes to be taxed, taxes go up. Taxes go up, more people are replaced with automation in order to keep the profit levels up. It is a vicious cycle that ultimately will result in all machines and no people.

This by no means says that there will be no demand for the production of goods. It just means that while there will indeed be a demand for goods, there just won't be any way to pay for them. At least, not if we continue down this path that is of automating to replace workers demanding a living wage. I know this sounds like a terrible scenario, but is it really? It is true that the transition from Capitalism to basically a Socialist Society will be marred by many bumps in the road along the way such as possible huge groups of people in poverty, starvation, and homelessness, but it is an inevitable march as we continue to advance with our technology. At some point, we will have to rethink the whole wage-based system of slavery we have now. A new form of "currency" would have to be developed along with a way to "earn" it. Either that, or there will be no more private corporations providing goods or services, it will be the Government controlling not only what is produced, but how much.

We will actually be better off when this point is reached. Imagine it for a second if you will, a Society where people do NOT have to work in order to live decently. They will be able to devote their time to raising their families, the Art's, Philosophy, or just tending a garden; hardly a bad way to spend the day. I know we won't reach this point in my lifetime, or even in that of my kids or my grandkid's, but I do take solace in the thought that one day we will eventually get there. I just wish I could be alive to see it...