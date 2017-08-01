Tip #1: Joining the Site, and Groups

Joining The News Talkers

Joining the site is pretty easy, simply apply for Membership. The sites Moderators have stated that all are welcome and that "reputations" you've earned here on Newsvine don't mean anything. IOW--you get a clean slate when you join. Your actions once you arrive will determine whether or not you remain a Member. For those who have complained about the lack of and biased Moderation here on Newsvine, I think you will find this site to your liking. Because it is smaller, a lack of Moderation is not a problem. There is a Code of Conduct that I suggest you read first before joining and decide if you can play by their rules. You can find it linked to at the bottom of the page on their home page, or by clicking here.

How to get there:

www.TheNewsTalkers.com

Joining Groups

There is a large variety of Groups that cater to almost every interest. If you can't find one you like, you can create your own. More on that later. Simply click on the tab marked "Groups" at the top of the page and select the ones you are interested in joining from the list on the page that opens up. If its an open Group, simply click on "join" at the top of the page next to the Groups' name. If it's a Private Group, it will be highlighted in yellow and clicking on the Group will open a page that gives you the option to apply to join. Once you have applied, a Group Aministrator must approve your application before you become a Member.