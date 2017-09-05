Moment kind-hearted Harvey volunteers are stopped from handing out supplies in Houston by aggressive law enforcement officers after they had driven 16 HOURS in giant buggies

- Two Illinois men were stopped from handing out supplies in massive buggies by officials in Vidor, Texas
- Jared Kirkendoll and Scott Green had driven 16 hours to Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area
- A law enforcement officer stopped the buggy and ordered the men to leave, saying: 'Because I said so'
- The men were taking people to dry land and handing out water and other supplies when they were stopped
