Newsvine

Citizen Kane-473667

About Questioning the status quo..... Articles: 414 Seeds: 248 Comments: 24294 Since: Sep 2008

Moment kind-hearted Harvey volunteers are stopped from handing out supplies in Houston by aggressive law enforcement officers after they had driven 16 HOURS in giant buggies

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Citizen Kane-473667 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 12:13 PM
Discuss:

  • Two Illinois men were stopped from handing out supplies in massive buggies by officials in Vidor, Texas
  • Jared Kirkendoll and Scott Green had driven 16 hours to Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area
  • A law enforcement officer stopped the buggy and ordered the men to leave, saying: 'Because I said so'
  • The men were taking people to dry land and handing out water and other supplies when they were stopped 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4851070/Harvey-volunteers-stopped-helping-angry-police.html#ixzz4rpiSnGGw Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

 

YouTube video link here

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor