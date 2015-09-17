OMFG, The Republican Debate Sounded Like A Newsvine Debate!

Half truths, ad hominem attacks, and flat out lies dominated the "debate" on CNN last night. To tell the truth, it sounded a lot like what we see here when the Liberals and the Conservatives, or the Democrats and the Republicans go at it! I admit, this is the first time I have EVER watched a debate in its entirety, and after watching this one, it will be hard to watch the Democratic debate in October. No worries though, I will endure the pain! The "What would you do...." questions left me wondering exactly what WOULD they do? Hey, you're going to turn the Economy around. Okay. HOW? The lame proposals I heard were going to affect us minutely at best.

A fifty cent raise in the minimum wage? WTF is an extra twenty bucks a week going to pay for? This is coming from the guy who isn't a big fan of raising minimum wage, but it should be raised to keep up with where it should be if it had kept up with inflation since it was first instituted.

it had kept up with inflation since it was first instituted. Carly Fiorina was the only one to put forth an exact plan for improving on our plans to "make America great again", and that involved a military build up of our Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Army. While I agree that a strong military is necessary, I don't think that is going to make us GREAT. Great would be having an well-educated populace earning good livings and not sleeping under bridges. Now THAT would be great !

! Going to repeal Obamacare? Good! And replace the mandated lining of Insurance Companies pockets it compels with what exactly? (Universal Care hopefully) Don't give me that Health Savings Plan crap either. I can't afford to save up for a new car, how the hell do you expect me to save up for a new heart?

So we are going to revamp our tax code. Some proposed ending tax breaks, some proposed a flat tax, some proposed the fair tax. Others just kept their mouths shut. I support a flat tax. We have that now on many items like cigarettes, fuel, and liquor. Nobody really bitches about the Federal Tax because it is part of the posted price. We buy them at rates we can afford when we want or need them. (Although SOME States get ridiculous with their added taxes on these items) It's a consumption tax. I do support exemptions made for housing, food, clothing, and utilities; but only when it covers basic needs. No one needs a million dollar home or a Gucci purse. Even then we need to index the exemptions for the particular areas CoL. A basic New York, New York house is going to cost more than a house in Laurel, Mississippi.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of the subjects covered last night. Come on, all Candidates, give us something to chew on. Give us some real meat! These debates give you a chance to present your ideas to the biggest audience all at once. Here is your chance to draw attention to YOUR plans. Quit wasting my time talking about peoples looks.

If this is what we can look forward to, then we need to keep looking; period.