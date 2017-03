Q) Two Businessmen went into a voting booth. Out came a Judge and a Governor. Okay, which one was the Independent?

A) Neither one. Businessmen don't vote in elections, they just buy them!

Q) A teacher dies and goes to Hell. Who do they see there?

A) All of their current and former students. No Child Left Behind!

I'm going to stop with the bad jokes now and ask you to give us all something to smile about. Bonus points for making me wipe off the monitor!