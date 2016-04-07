When Trump first proposed making Mexico pay for building a wall across our southern border, many people scoffed at the idea. How in the devil could we possibly force Mexico to pay for the wall? As I said then, if the right economic pressures are placed upon Mexico, it has no other choice but to build the wall, or face economic disaster.

Some people claim that building the wall should be our responsibility since we are the beneficiaries of the proposal. To me, that sounds like I should be responsible for building a retaining wall across my property line because my neighbor wants to keep dumping illegally.

Mexico is the one who is the major benefactor of the illegal immigrants crossing our border. The last I heard, it was illegal to cross the Mexican/American border illegally--even in Mexico, and yet of the thousands of illegal immigrants deported back to Mexico each year, does anyone see Mexico jailing them? NO!

Well, since Mexico won't willingly do their part to stop illegal immigration, I guess we do need to make them pick up the tab. So how does Trump--or anyone else (wink, wink, nudge, nudge, Bernie Sanders) get Mexico to pay for it? It;s not really that hard to do. From the linked article:

Introduction: The provision of the Patriot Act, Section 326 - the "know your customer" provision, compelling financial institutions to demand identity documents before opening accounts or conducting financial transactions is a fundamental element of the outline below. That section authorized the executive branch to issue detailed regulations on the subject, found at 31 CFR 130.120-121. It's an easy decision for Mexico: make a one-time payment of $5-10 billion to ensure that $24 billion continues to flow into their country year after year. There are several ways to compel Mexico to pay for the wall including the following:

