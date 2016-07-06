Hillary Supporters Butthurt Over Being Proved Wrong By F.B.I.

Forget for a moment that shortly after a meeting between an ex-President and the Attorney General took place only a matter of days before the head of the F.B.I. decides not to prosecute Hillary Clinton; instead let's focus on how long now her supporters have continually defended her emails by claiming that none of them contained classified information at the time they were sent. Lo and behold, along comes Mr. Comey. who for reasons that are unfathomable, has decided that Hillary Clinton deserves a pass on prosecution even though 110 emails in fifty two chains contained actual classified information at the time they were sent or received.

From the group of 30,000 e-mails returned to the State Department, 110 e-mails in 52 e-mail chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received. Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent; 36 chains contained Secret information at the time; and eight contained Confidential information, which is the lowest level of classification. Separate from those, about 2,000 additional e-mails were “up-classified” to make them Confidential; the information in those had not been classified at the time the e-mails were sent.

We also won't discuss the 2,000 emails that were later "up classified" to "Classified" because Hillary Clinton is apparently too stupid to tell what should or should not be considered "Classified" information--except when she orders it to be stripped of its headings that is. No intent to skirt the laws have been found by Mr. Comey or his team of investigators. Maybe they should have hired some journalists instead of Government employees to investigate Government wrongdoing???

No, we will focus instead on the repeated denials over the last year, and the trend to ignore the cited part of Mr. Comey's findings above. Just this morning alone I have seen her supporters continue to try to deny that she sent and received classified information through her server. When I point out that whether she intended to or not is inconsequential under the letter of the law, the moaning and gnashing of teeth is almost palpable in their replies. They really don't like Hillary Clinton being called out for any reason. Even though Mr. Comey himself admits that what she did could be used to prosecute her:

Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information,

apparently as long as it's a Clinton, evidence doesn't matter. He'll give her a pass because she didn't intend to break any laws.

Right....

President Obama maybe ought to start looking for a way to distance himself from his own Administration--quickly; before the tarnish begins to spread even further.