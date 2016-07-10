Are HRC's Supporters Worse Than Obama's 2008 Supporters?

In 2008 I was against Obama. I was actually a Ron Paul supporter simply because he seemed like the most honest of all of the candidates and the one that appeared to be the biggest proponent for the "little people". Sure, I disagreed with him on a few things, but most of his well-established major points I agreed with. Needless to say that I was immediately pegged as a Republican, lol! Nope; far from it. Now I haven't really followed the Political process on blogs before 2008 when I joined Newsvine; before that I just followed the local newspaper and occasionally wrote a Letter to the Editor to express my views on politics. Upon moving into the digital age of expressing opinions, I came across views I had never encountered before. Namely:

If You Aren't For US, You're Against Us!

In other words, if someone doesn't support the posters candidate, they belong to the opposite Party! I saw it mainly on the Left where those supporting Obama battled with those supporting Hillary Clinton, but I also saw it happening on the Right too where anyone not kowtowing to the Republican Anointed One was a Party traitor.

This year, it is even worse!

I'm watching those who support Clinton accuse those who oppose her nomination as being Trump supporters even though they have a long history of being anything but. These accusers seem to ignore the polls that show how most Americans feel about someone who would rob and vandalize the White House when she left, and bald-face lie about being shot at. People have their well-placed misgivings about this woman! Face it, if she hadn't locked up the Super-Delegates before this race had even started, we would probably be looking at Sanders vs Trump; what should be an easy win for Sanders. But No, if you don't jump on her bandwagon, you must be a Right Wingnut--or one of their brainwashed minions! All of your past glories of being a proud card carrying Liberal or Progressive are for naught. You're now a t-Rump supporter.

Now my question is this: If HRC's supporters really want to get the election won, exactly how do they plan to do that by attacking those they should be wooing? The vileness is rampant, the vitriol is flying, and the posturing is scary. Either you support Hillary, or we're going to kick you to the curb. Don't these people realize that without the Independents and the Bernie Sanders supporters, Hillary can't possibly win--not when you alienate and push people to the other side by being so mean and nasty to them. IOW--quit being such big assholes to people just because they don't like her. Most of those who dislike her that support Bernie or are Liberal/Progressive will hold their nose and pull the lever for her anyway--unless you piss them off so bad that they stay home; or worse yet, vote for Trump out of spite!

Be nice people! If you can't be nice, it's better to be quiet...