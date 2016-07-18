Poll: Would You Tell A Pollster If You OHave Guns In Your House?

I was wondering about this question in light of the surges in guns being sold, to how many people actually tell a pollster that they have a gun in their house--and what kinds. I wouldn't tell them. Call me paranoid, but since it is easy to get an address to go with a landline phone number, how do I know it is really just a random polling instead of someone with a spoof number shopping for a house to rob of its guns? How badly does this skew the "polls" when we survey actual gun ownership when we consider gun control measures?