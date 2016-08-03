FBI Under Investigation For Lavoy Finicum Shooting

This video zooms in on the cell phone video Shawna Cox recorded from within LaVoy Finicum's truck. It was shown at a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office press conference March 8, 2016 in Bend, Ore. It was synced with the FBI's aerial video of the LaVoy Watch on YouTube

This explains a few questions I had about the whole incident; like why Finicum would go for his gun after stepping out of the vehicle with his hands raised. Apparently after he had already exited the vehicle, at least two shots were fired--one piercing the top of the truck and breaking the drivers side passenger window and one missing the truck. What I don't get is how the State Troopers involved were "cleared" of any wrong doing after firing at the vehicle while it was moving with other people in the car. Since when do we shoot at protestors here in America? Are we North Korea now? Kill anyone who dares to protest against the government. So much for Freedom.

It was a known fact that Finicum was on his way to meet the Sheriff John Day in the next town. The FBI and State Trooper could have waited for him there, or followed him to the meeting and effected their arrest. Instead, they chose to attempt this stop in the middle of nowhere where they thought there would be no witnesses. Thanks to today's information age, this was not the case. The video made by the occupants of the vehicle became the damning evidence they sought to suppress. The shots begin before the truck reached the roadblock, and continue even after Finicum was down, still striking the truck.

I also now understand Finicum going for his gun--after all, he's standing there with his hands raised and at least two shots are fired towards him as he is standing there surrendering. Of course this is being blamed on "rogue" agents. How about those "rogue" State Troopers firing into the moving vehicle instead of using spike strips? Apparently some think that Finicum, who had already had his truck struck three times by the State Troopers gunfire before it came to a stop, and who was fired upon twice by the FBI after exiting the vehicle with his hands raised, shouldn't have tried to defend himself or his fellow protestors by reaching for his gun?

Now that this new information has come to light, I would like to see some of the other dashcam audio/video timelines of when these two shots were fired. Did they occur just before Finicum reached towards his pocket twice as seen in the FBI video? If so, that would be a natural reaction for a person who possesses a gun while being shot at. If this IS the case, then Lavoy Finicum was doing what anyone else would do--and legally allowed to do; defend yourself! As stated, if the timelines should show this to actually be the case, then it isn't just the infamous Hostage Rescue Team of the FBI that brought us the Waco and Ruby Ridge fiascoes that are to blame here, but also the Oregon State Patrol that started all of the shooting in the first place...