AP FACT CHECK: Hillary Clinton's new email clarifications

Fact check: Clinton's claim FBI director said her email answers were 'truthful'

© Win McNamee/Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton answers questions after addressing the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic…

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton asserted Friday that FBI Director James Comey said she was truthful in her statements to investigators about her private server and use of private emails — and that those statements were consistent with what she has said publicly. But Comey made no such blanket assessment.

He actually questioned the accuracy of some of her public statements and said only that investigators had "no basis to conclude she lied to the FBI," whatever she told other people.

Clinton tried to use her appearance at a joint session of associations of black and Hispanic journalists to defuse a mounting controversy over her recent remarks about her emails. Over the past week, she cited Comey's public comments from last month to demonstrate she was truthful about her private email use and had not put at risk classified information in the messages she sent and received.

What resulted Friday were still more mischaracterizations.