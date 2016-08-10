Newsvine

WOW! BREAKING=> Julian Assange Suggests Seth Rich - Who Was MURDERED in DC - Was Wikileaks DNC Source!

For those not familiar with the back story, Seth Rich was a DNC staffer that many suspected was the source of the DNC leaks.  He was murdered on the streets of Washington, D.C.--shot in the back at @ 4am. on July 8th, 2016.

Julian Assange: Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. As a 27 year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.

Reporter: That was just a robbery, I believe. Wasn’t it?

Julian Assange: No. There’s no finding. So… I’m suggesting that our sources take risks.

