Newsvine

Citizen Kane-473667

About Questioning the status quo..... Articles: 411 Seeds: 249 Comments: 23672 Since: Sep 2008

Stephanie Ruhle Asks Women if They Feel Connection to Hillary

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Citizen Kane-473667 View Original Article: Mediate.com
Seeded on Tue Oct 4, 2016 5:22 PM
Discuss:

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle ran a bit of an experiment Tuesday morning, asking the women in a live crowd whether they felt a connection to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, only for them all to bellow back that they did not.

Ruhle was speaking with former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, a Clinton supporter, live from Longwood University. “Governor Granholm, last night, I had the very fortunate opportunity to hang out at a sorority house here at Longwood. And when I asked the women if they felt connected to Hillary Clinton, they were very, very proud to see a woman get the nomination, but they didn’t feel a connection to her,” she said.

 

The kids aren't as stupid as some of their parents are apparently!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor