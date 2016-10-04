Stephanie Ruhle Asks Women if They Feel Connection to Hillary

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle ran a bit of an experiment Tuesday morning, asking the women in a live crowd whether they felt a connection to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, only for them all to bellow back that they did not.

Ruhle was speaking with former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, a Clinton supporter, live from Longwood University. “Governor Granholm, last night, I had the very fortunate opportunity to hang out at a sorority house here at Longwood. And when I asked the women if they felt connected to Hillary Clinton, they were very, very proud to see a woman get the nomination, but they didn’t feel a connection to her,” she said.