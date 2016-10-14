Newsvine

Why Aren't We Talking About The BIGGEST Elephant In The Room?

By Citizen Kane-473667
Fri Oct 14, 2016 9:43 AM
It's right here.

 And here.

And here.

That's a DAMN BIG ELEPHANT! So why haven't we heard more about it from the media?  Probably because so many are caught up in Jeffery Epstein's web that it will never be covered in depth nor will anyone get prosecuted for their participation.  Even Epstein himself, the engineer and facilitator of the raping of underaged children got off with a slap on the wrist--18 months despite numerous witnesses testifying that he forced them to have sex. 

