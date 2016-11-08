Heading For The Poll; Guess Who I'm Voting For

I'm heading out the door for my local polling place. Let's have some fun shall we??? Care to guess who I'm voting for? Let me make one thing supremely clear: I'm neither a Democrat NOR a Republican! I'll give you a little background: I live in Georgia so I'm facing a stacked deck really. My particular county is so red, I get a sunburn just stepping outside. I'm a long time member here on Newsvine. I've never been part of the "popular crowd" here due to my views. Needless to say, I've had some very interesting conversations here. The majority are usually polite disagreements, but some have gotten pretty heated, and some were downright nasty. Believe it or not, a big part of my decisions will be based upon my treatment by those who opposed my views here and in real life. Yep, that's right--I have formed an opinion on the two Parties I will have to choose from by their representatives I've interacted with here on the Vine and in my day-to-day interactions with Democrat's and Republican's...and Libertarian's.

So; thinking real hard on how we (you and I) have interacted over the last 8 years, who do you think I will be voting for?

Let's see how well you and I know each other....