The Morning After: Screw The Coffee...

Pass me a bottle of hard liquor instead. Yes, Trump pulled off the biggest upset in Politics ever seen in our lifetime but the question that now hangs over our heads is what will his Presidency look like. I will give him the same benefit of the doubt I gave President Obama when he won back in 2008; he has made many promises I would like to see come to fruition even though I never supported the candidate.

Will he indeed expose the corruption so replete in Washington, D.C., or will it only continue despite the promise? I didn't see any real push from Obama and some might say that this whole email scandal with Hillary Clinton just proves how deeply rooted it is. Will he indeed secure our borders? A wall would help, but the bottom line is if we don't start jailing employers who knowingly hire illegal immigrants then there won't really be a benefit to Main Street. I am not in favor of Amnesty at all, but if the price tag of holding employers responsible includes Amnesty, I can live with that.Will we start making a serious effort to revamp our crumbling infrastructure? This alone would be a big enough task to put the millions of disenfranchised Unemployed back to work and boost our economy where we need it the most--Main Street! e aren't talking just slapping down some fresh asphalt and throwing up a few signs to brag about it, but repairing our crumbling sewer and water systems, our natural gas lines supplying our homes, and our outdated electrical grid. These are tasks that are much needed and long lasting, and ill take many years to complete guaranteeing

years

of employment for those aforementioned unemployed.Will we get a revamped and simpler Tax Code that not only lowers taxes, but also ensures that everyone

does

pay a fair share? Our current Tax Code is so huge that there isn't a single person alive that knows every law and loophole in it. Hell, we can't even get computers to do the job correctly because there are too many loopholes to be exploited. While I favor a National Sales Tax, I'm open to any ideas that will do away with this behemoth Tax Code we have now.

These are just a few promises made that need to be addressed. I haven't even touched upon our Military and our Veteran's. Those two topics deserve a lot more time and thought than any of us have time for this morning. Especially with all of the drinking I'll be doing after the results of this election...